FLORENCE — Local ministers and the public gathered Thursday to celebrate their faith and pray for God to continue to lead them.
One by one, the preachers took turns in prayer at Wilson Park in a serving that included a range of prayer topics including businesses, churches, education, the media, families, government, healthcare and the military.
The Rev. Scott Barber, who is the local chairman for the National Day of Prayer and lead pastor at Redeemer Church of the Shoals, said there were some 60,000 similar events across the nation involving approximately 3 million people.
He said the Rev. Billy Graham started the movement in 1952 when he stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and asked for a declaration of the day.
President Dwight Eisenhower agreed to the request, and every president since then has done the same, Barber said.
Justin Pannell of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ prayed for government.
"Help us to support all of our leaders," he said. "We pray that you would give them wise Godly counsel and that they would act on that counsel."
The Rev. Robert Turner, of New Birth Ministries, prayed for the nation to come together in love and understanding.
"We're asking for a greater level of tolerance and understanding," he said. "We know that you are a God of unity."
The Rev. Chad Hess, of Woodmont Baptist Church, prayed for local, state and national leaders, saying God is the one who granted them authority.
"Give them wisdom and understanding as they steward that gift," he said.
Max Aeschlimann, who is with the University of North Alabama Campus Outreach, prayed for educators.
"Give them wisdom as they are leading and shepherding this next generation," he said. "There are thousands upon thousands of students on our campus who do know you and I ask that you lead them and guide them."
The Rev. Doug Farris of Underwood Baptist Church prayed for families.
"We pray that you would strengthen marriage and help husbands and wives understand that it's not about satisfying their selfish egos," he said. "We pray that our homes will begin to be places of love, where love is present and not absent. We pray that the home be places of light and not places of darkness."
