Federal authorities, including members of the FBI and Drug Enforcement Agency, conducted an operation in north Alabama today that included arrests in the Shoals.
Details of the charges and identities of those arrested have not been released, and officials said the U.S. attorney's office will issue a news release next week.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the operation included the arrests of four suspects in Lauderdale County, while Colbert County Drug Task Force Director Curtis Burns said two Colbert County residents were arrested.
In addition, there were arrests in other north Alabama counties, authorities said.
Burns said the U.S. attorney's office is expected to issue a news release Tuesday.
"It's a federal investigation," Burns said. "We were involved in it, as were several agencies."
