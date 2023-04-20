centerpiece top story Shoals residents encouraged to provide input to STIP By Russ Corey Staff Writer Apr 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jones Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MUSCLE SHOALS —Shoals residents interested in the state's highway system are encouraged to submit comments on the four-year Surface Transportation Improvement Program.According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the STIP identifies projects which utilize federal funding. Each project in the STIP includes the amount of funding and scheduling information.The four-year program includes state, county, city, federal lands and Tribal highway improvement projects."The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program is federally mandated every four years," said Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments Executive Director Keith Jones. Jones said federal and state money cannot be spent on a project unless it's in the STIP.The project can involve roads, bridges and other modes of transportation, including railroad, freight, public transit, bikeways for cyclists, and sidewalks for pedestrians.The Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization is putting together the new Shoals Transportation Improvement Program.The program is updated every four years. A new program will be issued in 2024. Comments are being accepted online or via U.S. Mail. STIP documents can be reviewed at cpmsapps.dot.state.al.us/OfficeEngineer/Plan/Statewide.Comments can be made through this link, www.dot.state.al.us/news/publicinvolvement.html.The STIP includes upcoming projects in Colbert and Lauderdale counties, including:• Downtown Leighton streetscape project, scheduled for 2024;• Resurfacing Alabama Alabama 184 from Woodward Avenue to Colbert 61, scheduled for this year;• Iimprovements to Montgomery Avenue from Sixth Street to 12th Street and 12th Street from Montgomery Avenue to Dover Avenue, scheduled for 2026;• Replacing the bridge over Throckmorton Branch on Frankfort Road, scheduled for 2025;• Shared-use path along Helton Drive and shared-use markings on Bradshaw Drive, scheduled for this year;• Preliminary engineering for West College Street extension and bridge over Cypress Creek, scheduled for 2026;• A sidewalk project in downtown Waterloo, scheduled for 2024;• Sidewalk along Lock Six Road in Killen, scheduled for 2024. russ.corey@timesdaily.comor 256-740-5738. Twitter@TD_.RussCorey (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. 