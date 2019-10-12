FLORENCE — Local restaurants will put their salsa to the taste test today in an event with proceeds benefiting Florence City Schools classrooms.
The Shoals Salsa Showdown is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Singin' River Brewing Co., 526 E. College St. Admission is $10.
Fans will vote for the winners in four categories — Best Traditional Salsa; Most Original Salsa Style Recipes; Best Queso; and Most Festive Booth.
Tickets are available at this link.
