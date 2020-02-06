The Shoals avoided severe damage but experienced some flooding Wednesday, and officials were concerned about another round of rain that was expected to arrive overnight.
That was part of the weather issues that included some 2 inches of rainfall before a severe thunderstorm arrived late in the afternoon and prompted a tornado warning.
"We've got flooding reports all over," said Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency.
He listed Cherokee, Old Lee Highway and the Barton area near U.S. 72 among areas reporting flooding.
"Most of it's flooding, but we did have reports of a possible funnel cloud in Allsboro," Smith said.
He said firefighters found some debris in the road but as of Wednesday evening there was no structure damage reported in the county.
However, the National Weather Service office in Huntsville had additional rain forecast overnight and issued a flood watch in effect through 6 p.m. today.
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said he spoke with the weather service ahead of Wednesday's storm front.
"They felt like we had about 2 inches of rainfall before this started," Grabryan said Wednesday evening.
He said there was a report of lightning striking a house on Chisholm Road and trees down at various locations throughout the county.
In addition, power lines were down at Lauderdale 10 and Alabama 157 and there were flooding reports in the Happy Hollow area and underpass at Mitchell Boulevard.
Local schools let out early Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather.
Rain fell throughout much of the day ahead of the front. Shortly after 5 p.m., the weather service issued a tornado warning for Lauderdale and Colbert counties. That expired at 5:45 p.m.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said the city brought in an additional pump ahead of the storm Wednesday to help offset flooding. That's part of mitigation efforts in the event of a large amount of rainfall.
The Shoals already had received more than 14 inches of rainfall since December, including 9.51 inches in January, before Wednesday's rainfall.
Bradford said you have to prepare for such situations in the event they occur.
"You can't predict what God's going to do," he said. "In Noah's time I would have hated to be a mayor."
He said city workers made up over 1,000 sandbags this week in the event of flooding. That is in addition to some 3,000 bags they already had in place.
Some of those sandbags were put down at Valley Grove Baptist Church, which is on Old Alabama 20 east of Alabama 157 in Colbert County, as water rose and threatened the church. The church is not in Muscle Shoals but is in its jurisdiction.
The Rev. Greg Beasley, the church's pastor, said as of early Wednesday evening the water had not entered the church but they were concerned about the additional dose of rainfall that was expected overnight.
"Hopefully if it does go up, it'll stay out of the church," Beasley said. "We're praying that it won't be that bad."
