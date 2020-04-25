The Shoals saw another week of sky-high unemployment insurance claims during the week of April 12-18, as closings and layoffs during the coronavirus pandemic continue to impact the economy.
The Alabama Employment Service reported 1,815 Shoals residents filed claims during the week ending April 18, which was the timeframe for the latest available figures.
Lauderdale County had 1,115 claims and Colbert County had 700, according to the service's latest figures.
That followed 2,419 claims that were filed in the Shoals for the week ending April 11, according to the service.
To give perspective on those figures, there were 50 claims filed in the Shoals for the week ending March 14.
Statewide during the week of April 12-18, 66,432 initial unemployment claims were made and 59,527 were related to loss of work because of the coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Labor.
Alabamians filed 331,670 unemployment claims in a four-week period that began in mid-March, the labor department said Thursday.
Last week, the department released the March unemployment data, which showed the unemployment rate in the Shoals rise to 3.6%. It was 3.3% in February.
In a breakdown of claims statewide for the week ending April 18, manufacturing jobs accounted for 9,770 of those claims, followed by accommodations and food services with 6,685, and retail trade with 5,540. Health care and social assistance accounted for 5,367 of the claims.
Jefferson County saw the largest number of initial claims with 9,611, followed by Mobile County with 6,708, Madison County with 4,528, Montgomery County with 3,479, and Baldwin County with 3,221.
As unemployment claims continue to roll in, the ADOL is reminding claimants that in order to stay eligible for benefits, those who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to the COVID-19 pandemic must return to work if called back.
Anyone who does not return to a job when work is available could be considered a “refusal of work” and could disqualify claimants from receiving unemployment insurance benefits.
“It’s important for workers to know that if their employer reopens or otherwise calls them back to work, they must do so, unless they have a good work-related cause for not returning,” said ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “Quitting work without good cause to obtain additional benefits under the regular unemployment program or CARES Act programs qualifies as fraud.”
The federal CARES Act provides some unemployed people an additional $600 a week in unemployment through July.
The CARES Act provides for consequences for fraudulent cases, including fines, confinement and an inability to receive future unemployment benefits until all fraudulent claims and fines have been repaid.
Employers are encouraged to use the New Hire system to report employees who fail to return to work. Information about the New Hire System can be found at labor.alabama.gov/nh/new-hire.aspx.
Alabama Daily News reporter Will Whatley contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.