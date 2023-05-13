WOMEN'S RODEO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
When: May 18-20
Where: Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas
Who: Beverly Robbins (Tuscumbia) and Jessy Remsburg (Muscle Shoals) are seeded No. 1 in the professional team roping event
Total purse: $750,000
---
TUSCUMBIA — Beverly Robbins and Jessy Remsburg have been here before.
The professional team ropers have been top seeds in previous rodeo events over the years, but have fallen just shy of capturing a title.
Next week, the Shoals tandem hope to break that trend at the Women’s Rodeo World Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.
The duo enters the world championship ranked No. 1 among the 10 ranked team ropers, but Remsburg said being the top seed is the last thing on her mind.
“We’ve gone in No. 1 a lot and never really closed the deal,” she said. “This year, I’m not going to think about ranking to put any more pressure on us. I plan to go and rope our calves, do my job and see what happens.”
Robbins, who is from Tuscumbia, and Remsburg, who is a south Florida transplant now living in Muscle Shoals, have been teammates for eight years. The two have traveled all over North America competing in team roping competitions, but they agree this event is something special.
“We’ve roped more against the men in competitions, so this [event] stands out,” Robbins said. “I put more pressure on myself when I’m roping against women. We’ve been in several open caliber events and won and those mean a lot to me, but when you win those big ones, like this, it’s huge.”
Team roping is all about roping a running steer from their horses in the fastest time possible — typically within less than 8 seconds. Robbins, who is the header, is tasked with roping the horns of the steer, while Remsburg, who is the heeler, is tasked with roping the back leg of a steer.
While these teams have to work in unison to beat the clock, Robbins said the key to being successful is taking it one step at a time mentally.
“The mental game is so important,” she said. “You have to stay focused, stay in your lane and not get into a hurry [mentally]. … I try to slow my mind down to be fast.
“I always keep my steps, too. You can’t do one thing before the other. I think to myself, ‘Get out and don’t break the barrier early. You can’t rope the cow until you get there. Rope it and do your best you can to handle the cattle.’
"Do those steps over and over just by going back to the basics," she added. "I generally take a deep breath and think that you can only be as fast as the cow will allow you.”
Robbins, like Remsburg, has been a rancher most of her life. But rodeo didn’t come along until she earned her degree from the University of North Alabama.
She and her father raised polo horses for a number of years, and eventually turned to rodeo when she graduated from UNA.
Her father (Harvey Robbins) and her uncle (Perry Bigbee) produced a number of local rodeos, so she picked up the rope and dove right into team roping.
Since then, Robbins is considered one of the top earners among women in the United States when it comes to team roping.
Remsburg also grew up on a ranch in south Florida.
“My whole family from mom, dad and cousins and uncles were ranchers, so roping is in my blood,” she said.
So how did this tandem, who were separated by almost 800 miles, become teammates?
Robbins said the two had been friends for a while because they knew each other on the rodeo circuit. Remsburg soon moved to north Alabama to work for Robbins at her ranch and they became teammates.
While both compete professionally on the rodeo circuit, they stress that ranching is their profession. Team roping just came along with their vocation.
Still, there is that competitive spirit in them that pushes them to be the best in their class.
“Meeting goals means more than winning money,” Robbins said. “When you win those big ones, it’s huge.
“But don’t get me wrong, the goal [next] week is to win like it is with every other event we’ve competed in. We will take it one round at a time. The plan is to go and catch all my cattle and see how it works out.”
And if they win?
“It would mean that hard work finally paid off,” Remsburg said. “Team roping has come so far for women and to win the women’s world championship would mean the world to me.”
