By Lisa Singleton-Rickman
Staff Writer
The 12th annual Shoals Storytelling Festival will bring some of the country’s most highly acclaimed storytellers and music entertainers to the area in May.
The festival, held in conjunction with Arts Alive in Wilson Park May 18 through May 20, will be held at the Shoals Theatre.
Storytelling Festival committee chairwoman Debbie Chaffin said having the two festivals simultaneously “just makes sense.”
“That whole weekend is covered and we encourage our festivalgoers to attend Arts Alive and they love it, as we have many guests from across the country in attendance,” she said.
Arts Alive is on May 20 and May 21.
Florence city councilwoman Michelle Eubanks, a longtime volunteer with Arts Alive, said the two events are “vibrant and exciting and have become important for our local community, as well as for tourists to Florence.”
“Between browsing the work of artisans at Arts Alive to listening to some fascinating storytellers at the festival, the weekend of events really does offer something for everyone.
“Further, the weekend is the de facto start of the summer season and more activities for our community.”
The three-day storytelling event features tellers and musical entertainment including Bil Lepp, Bill Harley, Dolores Hydock, Josh Goforth, Sean Dietrich, Sheila Arnold, Walt Aldridge and the band Three on a String.
“We’re expecting people to attend from Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and North Carolina,” Chaffin said. “We often get more out-of-towners than local people at this festival.”
Both festivals are funded through the Alabama Council on the Arts.
“This is such a natural fit for the two events to be happening together as both have a big impact on the area economically,” Chaffin said. “We’re expecting around 350 people for the Storytelling Festival, which is a full crowd for the Shoals Theatre.”
Chaffin, who has led the festival’s organization since its inception, said former University of North Alabama President Bill Cale was a gracious advocate of the event with the foresight to bring it to UNA.
“It’s truly a gift to the community and with the partnering of both of these events, it’s just a full, wonderful weekend,” she said.
