FLORENCE — The musical "Next to Normal" will be at the Shoals Theatre from Thursday through Sunday.
The show is about mental illness and how a suburban household deals with it. It won three 2009 Tony Awards and a 2010 Pulitzer Prize.
The shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
For information, go to shoalstheatre.org, or call 256-764-1700.
