FLORENCE — The grand opening of the first Shoals Tinsel Trail is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism and Visitor Center, 200 Jim Spain Drive.
The Shoals Chamber of Commerce Leadership Shoals 31 team will officially open the trail, which is sponsored by TNT Fireworks. The free event features refreshments, music and voting for the Tinsel Trail award.
Proceeds and donations go to Sleep In Heavenly Peace - AL, Shoals. The nonprofit organization builds beds for needy children.
