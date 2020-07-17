A heat advisory is in effect into this evening as the Shoals sizzles in the midst of its hottest heat index readings of the year.
The heat index is expected to soar to around 105 degrees this afternoon, on the heels of similar readings Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The heat advisory continues through 7 p.m. today, according to the weather service.
"The temperature combining with possibly even more moist air building over northwest Alabama will probably get the Shoals into the 105 to 106 range maximum values," weather service meteorologist Kurt Weber said.
Even without a heat advisory, conditions will continue to be dangerously hot throughout the weekend, Weber said.
"The front that's to our northwest is helping to focus all this humidity toward us," he said. "It's going to sort of stall out over the weekend and stay with us. It'll still be hot and humid, and heat index values will be up to 99 to 103 or so, but probably below the advisory criteria. We'll have to monitor it and see.
"The good news is, the models are showing a bit of a higher coverage of possible showers, like 30% to 50%, as we go into Saturday and Sunday. Maybe that will take us out of the heat advisory criteria."
Today's actual high is expected to be near 94 degrees, according to the weather service. Winds mainly will be calm before becoming south to southwest at approximately 5 mph in the afternoon.
Weber said one thing that compounds the heat is the lack of a long period of relief at night with the low temperatures only reaching the mid-70s.
Highs will be in the mid-90s throughout the weekend, according to the forecast.
Weber said it is important to take the heat seriously.
"Wear light clothing and take frequent breaks if you're outside working," he said. "Make sure you're hydrated."
Be aware of signs of heat exhaustion or stroke, such as dizziness, excessive sweating, clammy skin or red, hot skin, nausea, a rapid or weak pulse, and muscle cramps, according to the weather service.
