The area is under a severe thunderstorm watch, as a strong storm system pushes into northwest Alabama from Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The weather service tweeted that a line of storms is slightly ahead of schedule of the 5-8 p.m. window that had been forecast.
"At this time, it's subsevere but strengthening is possible," the tweet stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.