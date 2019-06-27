Lauderdale and Colbert counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The warning states that 60 mph wind gusts, quarter-size hail and cloud-to-ground lightning are possible with the storm.
Today's forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
