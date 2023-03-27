FLORENCE — The Shoals unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in February, marking six consecutive months below the 3% line.
The unemployment rate was down from 2.9% in January and 3.1% in February 2022, according to figures released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
The rate represents 1,683 unemployed members of the Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area Civilian Labor Force. That is down from January's total of 1,934 and the February 2022 total of 2,049.
There were 64,738 employed members of the Shoals labor force in February, which was up from 64,287 in January and 64,076 in February 2022, according to the figures, which the state compiles in cooperation with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
February was the 12th month since October 2021 to see the unemployment rate reach below 3%, according to an online Alabama Bureau of Labor Statistics database. The monthly database, which goes back to 1990, had never recorded a rate below 3% before October 2021.
Despite the low rate in the Shoals, it still was the eighth highest among Alabama's 12 metropolitan statistical areas, according to the state labor department.
Decatur's was the lowest at 2%, while Mobile's was the highest at 2.9%, according to the data.
The Shoals MSA is comprised of Lauderdale and Colbert counties. The labor department breaks down the rates by county. Lauderdale's February rate was 2.4% while Colbert's was 2.8%. Nearby, Franklin County's was 2.3%.
It also breaks it down to selected cities, including Florence, which had a 2.5% rate in February.
The statewide unemployment rate was 2.4% in February, with the seasonally adjusted rate at 2.5%. Nationally, the rate was 3.9%, with the seasonally adjusted rate at 3.6%.
Seasonal adjustment removes "influences of predictable seasonal patterns," according to the labor bureau. Weather, harvests, holidays and school schedules are among influences it mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.