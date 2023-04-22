MONTGOMERY — The Shoals unemployment rate fell to an historic low of 2% in March, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Labor.
The monthly rate is the lowest recorded for the Shoals in a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics online database that dates to January 1990. That is a span of 399 monthly updates.
The unemployment rate was down from 2.5% in February and 2.5% in March 2022, according to figures released Friday by the labor department.
The rate represents 1,341 unemployed members of the Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area Civilian Labor Force. That is down from February's total of 1,675 and the March 2022 total of 1,687.
There were 65,393 employed members of the Shoals labor force in March, which was up from 64,790 in February and 65,343 in March 2022, according to the figures, which the state compiles in cooperation with the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
March was the 13th month since October 2021 to see the unemployment rate fall below 2%, according to an online Alabama Bureau of Labor Statistics database.
The monthly database had never recorded a rate below 3% before October 2021.
All of Alabama's 12 metropolitan statistical areas had extremely low unemployment rates in March. In fact, the Shoals was the eighth highest among them.
Decatur and Huntsville tied for the lowest at 1.6%, while Mobile's was the highest at 2.4%, according to the data.
The Shoals MSA is comprised of Lauderdale and Colbert counties. The labor department breaks down the rates by county. Lauderdale's March rate was 1.9% while Colbert's was 2.2%. Nearby, Franklin County's was 1.9%.
It also breaks it down to selected cities, including Florence, which had a 1.9% rate in March.
The statewide unemployment rate was 1.9% in March with the seasonally adjusted rate at 2.3%. Nationally, the rate was 3.6% with the seasonally adjusted rate at 3.5%.
Seasonal adjustment removes "influences of predictable seasonal patterns," according to the labor bureau. Weather, harvests, holidays and school schedules are among influences it mentions.
