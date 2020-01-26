It says a lot about the economy when you use the phrase "the unemployment rate climbed to 3%."
But that's where the Shoals is, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations.
The Shoals unemployment rate was 3% in December, according to the figures, which are compiled in cooperation with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That number is up from 2.7% in November but down from 4% in December 2018, according to the figures.
The numbers represent 2,000 unemployed and 64,565 employed people in the Shoals workforce.
"Even though it is slightly up from 2.7, 3% is still an incredible number," said Caitlin Holland, president of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce. "We're thankful to still be where we are and hopeful that we can still sustain that below-5% level."
There are 66,565 people in the civilian labor force of the Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area, according to the data. That is down from 66,907 in November but up from 65,113 in December 2018.
The unemployment figure of 2,000 is up from 1,833 in November but down from 2,620 in December 2018.
The 64,565 employment figure is a decrease from 65,074 in November but increase when compared to December 2018, when the number was 62,493.
The Shoals metro area includes Lauderdale and Colbert counties.
The average weekly salary in the Shoals was $758.82 in December, with the average hourly wage at $21.02, according to the industrial relations statistics.
The department breaks down labor numbers for certain cities, including Florence. It indicates Florence's unemployment rate was 2.8% in December, which was up from 2.6% in November but down from 3.8% in December 2018.
Broken down by county, the unemployment rate was 3.3% in Colbert County and 2.8% in Lauderdale County. It was 2.4% in Franklin County.
