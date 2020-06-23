The unemployment rate has the Shoals still in double figures, but down dramatically from the previous month's numbers.
The May unemployment rate was 10.3% in the Shoals, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. While still high, that is down from April's eye-popping rate of 15.3%.
The numbers indicate the area still is feeling the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also show promise of continued improvement.
"I think you'll probably see that it's going to continue to step back down," said Kevin Jackson, president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority.
Before the pandemic, the Shoals had been experiencing unemployment numbers so low that many long-time local officials called them the lowest in memory. The rate was 3.3% in March. In May 2019, it was 2.9%, according to the labor department.
May's rate represents 6,735 unemployed people in the Shoals civilian labor force, according to the figures. That number spiked at 9,980 in April, but had been down to 1,897 in May 2019.
Weekly unemployment claims locally have slowed to some 200 per county in recent weeks after spiking into four-figure numbers early in April, according to the labor department.
The reductions in claims are indicators of a decreasing unemployment rate.
The Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area is made up of Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
Colbert's May unemployment rate was 11.3%, which was down from 16.6% in April, according to the data. Lauderdale's was 9.8%, down from 15.6% in April.
Jackson said the Shoals has a diverse economy that is the type that is needed to bounce back.
"We have some strong companies in this area and they were able to weather this thing, and that's just a testament to the people in the Shoals," he said.
Jackson said SEDA workers have stayed busy throughout the shutdown and as the area reopens, which means there are companies inside and outside the area that are looking ahead.
"We stayed pretty busy through all of this," he said. "We've had a lot of looks, and actually had some visits from outside companies."
