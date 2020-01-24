The Shoals unemployment rate was 3 percent in December, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Industrial Relations.
That number is up from 2.7% in November but down from 4% in December 2018, according to the department.
It represents 2,000 unemployed and 64,565 employed people in the Shoals workforce.
