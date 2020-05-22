MONTGOMERY — Alabama's unemployment rate hit 12.9% in April, the Department of Labor announced Friday.
In the Shoals area, Lauderdale County was at 14.6%, Colbert County was at 16.5% and Franklin County's rate was at 11.3%.
April's rate is the first full monthly measure that incorporates the true extent of the job losses occurring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
March's unemployment rate was 3.0%.
Late last week the department also announced that more than 500,000 initial unemployment claims had been filed from March 8 to May 16. This week, the state also announced it has disbursed more than $1 billion in COVID-19 related unemployment compensation benefits.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Geneva County at 8.1%, Bullock, and Pike counties at 9.1%, and Shelby and Henry counties at 9.2%.
Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Lowndes County at 26.0%, Wilcox County at 22.8%, and Greene County at 22.2%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.