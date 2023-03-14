FLORENCE — The Shoals unemployment rate jumped in January, but still managed to remain under 3% for the fifth consecutive month.
The unemployment rate in January was 2.9%, up from 2.4% in December but down from 3.3% in January 2022, according to figures released Monday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
The rate represents 1,938 unemployed members of the Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area Civilian Labor Force. That rose from December's total of 1,571, but was down from 2,209 in January 2022.
There were 64,127 employed members of the Shoals labor force in January, which was down from 64,905 in December but up from 63,918 in January 2022, according to the figures, which the state compiles in cooperation with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
January unemployment numbers traditionally increase from December, when many seasonal hirings are made. For example, the January 2022 3.3% figure rose from 2.7% in December 2021.
The January rate also marked the 18th straight month below 4%, according to labor bureau data.
However, the only metropolitan area in Alabama with an unemployment rate higher than that of the Shoals in January was Mobile at 3.2%, according to the labor department. Gadsden's was even at 2.9%.
Decatur and Huntsville tied for the lowest rate among Alabama MSA's, at 2.1%, according to the data.
The Shoals MSA is comprised of Lauderdale and Colbert counties. The labor department breaks down the rates by county. Lauderdale's January rate was 2.7% while Colbert's was 3.3%. Nearby, Franklin County's was 2.6%.
It also breaks it down to selected cities, including Florence, which had a 2.7% rate in January.
The statewide unemployment rate was 2.6% in January. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted rate was 3.4%. The non-adjusted rate was 3.9%.
County and MSA data are not seasonably adjusted.
Seasonal adjustment removes "influences of predictable seasonal patterns," according to the labor bureau. Weather, harvests, holidays and school schedules are among influences it mentions.
