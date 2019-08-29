FLORENCE — The Shoals Walk to End Alzheimer's will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at McFarland Park.
Registration for the walk is at 12:30 p.m. in the back of the park, followed by a brief ceremony.
Walking teams are still needed and can register online at alz.org/walk.
This year's goal is 75 teams with 750 walkers and a fundraising goal of $125,000.
Last year's event drew 680 walkers.
Local organizer Cheril Cleveland, an Alabama Ambassador for the Alzheimer's Association, said this year's walk could easily draw 1,000 participants.
So far, 60 teams have registered.
The walking course is two miles on easy terrain. Participants are asked to wear purple, the signature color for Alzheimer's.
Cleveland said a Purple Party Tent will be set up on the ground from 1 to 2 p.m. for local government officials, as well as legislators, to greet the public.
There will also be a pet contest at 1:45 p.m. and well behaved pets are welcome. The PAWS organization will have foster dogs there for the contest.
The association will sponsor a free event at the Marriott Shoals from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. today featuring Congressman Mo Brooks. Light refreshments will be served.
On Sept. 10, the Marriott Shoals will take donations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walkers can pick up shirts for the walk if at least $100 has been raised.
"Last year was absolutely overwhelming with the numbers in support and this year we're prepared for another increase," Cleveland said. "We want anyone interested to come and walk, even if they haven't registered. This event is about supporting those affected by this disease, and bringing about awareness to one day soon be rid of it."
