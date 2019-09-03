MUSCLE SHOALS — Two-thirds of the way through 2019, the Shoals already has experienced more than 87 percent of its average annual rainfall.
Unofficially, however, it may have already exceeded the annual amount, officials said.
Thus far, 46.41 inches of rain has fallen in the Shoals, based on the official measurement taken at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals.
The normal annual average is 53.2 percent, according to data from the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The 46.41 total includes the official Aug. 25 rainfall measurement of 1.61 inches, the data shows. However, the deluge that hit the Shoals on that day produced much more than that with figures showing 9.34 inches in northeast Colbert County, and 9.23 inches just north of that area in Lauderdale County.
Florence had 6.53 inches in downtown and east Florence areas. Many locations saw more than 3 inches.
So why was it the rainfall that day recorded only as 1.61 inches?
Weather service meteorologist Andy Pritchett said it just so happened that the rain gauge's location did not experience the drubbing of rain in other areas.
"It's really unbelievable that it just missed the airport," Pritchett said. "I can assure you we had measurements as high as 9.34 inches and 6 to 9 inches in the Shoals metro area."
As a result, the 1.61-inch measure must hold as the official count, although Pritchett said the weather service and residents know it was much more.
"That was just the way the thunderstorm back-built," he said. "It was more centered in Florence and the center of the Shoals. It's just a fluky thing."
In fact, Pritchett said the low reading prompted a meteorologist to go to the rain gauge Monday to check on it. The meteorologist found the gauge, which is in an isolated and wide-open area of the airport, is operating properly.
Had it recorded 9 inches, the total for that date would have meant the Shoals has surpassed its average annual rainfall.
The Shoals already had encountered major flooding problems this year, with February's 14.13 inches of rainfall wreaking havoc. That rainfall total broke a 71-year-old record for February that was set when the Shoals received 13.64 inches in 1948.
The normal Shoals annual rainfall total for September through December is 17.49 inches, according to weather service data.
The long-range forecasts from the weather service's Climate Prediction Center call for an equal chance of below-average, average and above-average rainfall.
If the Shoals receives average rainfall amounts for the remaining four months of the year, it officially would end the year with 63.9 inches of rainfall, which is more than 10 inches above normal.
