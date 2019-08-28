FLORENCE — Ginger Willingham finds it difficult, and a little uncomfortable actually, to be on the receiving end of accolades.
On Tuesday, however, that's exactly where she found herself, center stage at the Shoals Woman of the Year luncheon receiving one of the area's highest honors as this year's recipient.
Wilingham said the nomination alone was an honor, particularly in the company of this year's other nominees — Hester Cope, Penny Freeman, Laquita Logan and Deborah Bell Paseur.
"I'm just so honored to stand here with these wonderful women," she said, choking back tears.
Willingham bears the title of the 15th Shoals Woman of the Year, a program created and sponsored throughout the years by the TimesDaily as a means of honoring women in the Shoals who have gone above and beyond to better their communities.
As the heart of the Josh Willingham Foundation, named for her now retired professional baseball player husband, she began a new program within the foundation in 2014, "Isaiah's Call."
The program, with its 20 volunteers, provides weekend meals to needy children.
"The program is named for Isaiah 58 in the Bible and I'm so thankful that God gave my husband and I the vision to plant this seed," she said, crediting the educators who've worked with her to see that children don't go hungry.
What started out as a service to seven families in Lauderdale County has grown to serve 210 families across Colbert and Lauderdale counties, as well as Safeplace, Inc., which is a domestic violence shelter.
Willingham shared with the crowd the basis of her commitment to helping others — the book of Galatians in the Bible.
"It says we are to never grow tired of doing good," she said. "To God be the glory."
Willingham volunteers with other organizations as well, including Room in the Inn, which provides shelter for the area's homeless. She also coaches golf at Mars Hill Bible School.
As for being thrust into the spotlight, it's admittedly a role reversal for the couple. Josh, whose career in the Major Leagues spanned 10 years, grew to become more comfortable in the public eye.
On Tuesday, however, a beaming Josh proclaimed it was all about Ginger, joking with family that "behind every great woman, there's a decent man."
But his sentiments quickly turned serious in describing his wife.
"She's humble and gracious and has such a servant heart, and while I was the one in the spotlight for years, she was always there, taking care of our family and loving us and other people," he said. "This is her time."
Ginger said she wants good to come of what she describes as "such a gracious honor" and hopes to inspire more people to be educated on food scarcity among children.
"I just have to believe that going forward, the sky is the limit on what we can do to feed more children, get in more schools," she said. "God always provides. This is more than just a feeding project. It's about loving others and meeting needs. We're called to do that."
Earlier in the program, Alabama Music Hall of Fame Executive Director Sandra Killen Burroughs, the guest speaker for the event, called this year's nominees, "five of the most dynamic leaders you'd ever want to meet."
"We should all aspire to be more like them," Burroughs said. "They are salt and light to us all — salt because they make things better, and light because they make things brighter."
