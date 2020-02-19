FLORENCE — The Alabama Music Teachers Association's music weekend will feature a new event Saturday, the Shoals Young Musicians Showcase.
Hosted by the Shoals Area Music Teachers Forum, the event will be 1-4 p.m. at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts featuring performances by 70 area music students.
They will be performing on the piano and other instruments.
The showcase is free and open to the public.
