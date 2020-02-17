FLORENCE — There will be a free hunter education course March 14 at the Cypress Creek Indoor Range.
In partnership with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources the free one-day course is open to the public, but space is limited so registration is required.
The session is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register online, go to: huntered/dcnr.alabama.gov/Public
Alabama's hunter education program covers skills, regulations and responsibilities of hunting and wildlife conservation. Anyone born on or after Aug. 1, 1977, must complete an approved hunter education program before being eligible to hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.