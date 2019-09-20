FLORENCE — A woman charged with killing her ex-husband had her first court appearance Thursday as prosecutors explore the possibility of an additional arrest and additional charges.
Peggy Sue Hall, 54, who was charged Wednesday with capital murder, made an appearance before Lauderdale County District Judge Carole Medley.
Hall is charged in the shooting death of Randall Bobo at Bobo's residence off Lauderdale 130.
Dressed in an orange Lauderdale County Detention Center jumpsuit, Hall listened silently as Medley told her she cannot post bond since this is a capital offense. The judge also told her she is eligible for two court-appointed attorneys due to the charge. Leigh Anne Landis and Jeff Austin were expected to be appointed.
A person convicted of capital murder faces a punishment either of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or death.
Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly said the capital murder charge is based on Hall also being charged with first-degree burglary during the commission of the shooting. Connolly said she entered the house with a deadly weapon.
"We know what happened in the actual murder," he said. "There are a lot of other items that need to be checked out and there may be some additional charges."
Connolly said it is possible that an additional suspect could be arrested.
"We're just going to follow the facts where they lead," he said.
Connolly was asked whether Hall has a son who is a person of interest. He replied he is not going to release details about the investigation but they are looking into the son's activities in the days leading up to the shooting.
Authorities received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident at the address, which is west of U.S. 43 near the Tennessee line.
Lauderdale Chief Deputy Richard Richey said Bobo was found dead inside the residence. He does not know how many times Bobo was shot, but added Bobo's body was taken to a state forensics lab for an autopsy that will determine that.
Richey said deputies had responded to calls involving the former couple in the past.
"Some of the deputies are familiar with them, from making calls and by serving subpoenas and civil papers, from what I have been told," he said.
