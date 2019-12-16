FLORENCE — In what has become a local tradition, 120 children enjoyed a Christmas shopping spree Sunday, courtesy of area Church of Christ congregations.
The annual spree at Walmart on Hough Road was the largest in the 19-year history of the event, organizers said.
"In all our years of doing this, this is the biggest attendance we've ever had," said Melvin Whitlock of Westside Church of Christ in Leighton.
Whitlock said each child received a $55 spree, and Walmart added a contribution of gifts cards for the children.
"Without people like these here at Walmart, this wouldn't be able to happen," Whitlock said.
Last year’s event benefited 70 children, so this year was a dramatic increase.
The spree is part of a day-long event that starts in the morning with the children attending a service at Westside Church of Christ.
"They came to church and then we lined them up, loaded them up and took them here," Whitlock said.
The children went through the store finding what they wanted. Walmart designated a check-out lane for the children, with Whitlock near the cashier so he could keep tabs on the amount being purchased.
“This is a blessing every year to get to do this and see the excitement on those faces,” he said.
Five-year-old twins Annah and Onnah Abernathy were visibly excited by the event as they showed off their gifts in a shopping cart.
"I'm happy for this," Annah said.
"We went to church and Mr. Melvin brought us Christmas shopping," Onnah added.
Their mother, Kimya Abernathy, said it means a lot for the churches to do this every year.
It's wonderful," she said. "I really enjoy it, and it's so sweet of them to do it for the kids."
