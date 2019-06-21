[refer]ONLINE: More photos at TimesDaily.com
FLORENCE — Short term rental owners had their say Thursday night with city officials about a proposed solution to recently raised issues about zoning.
Many in the crowd of about 80 were Airbnb owners who were among the 27 who received cease and desist letters last month from the city due to their operation in R1 and R2 zones.
The city’s building department, in the letter, said a short-term rental is not allowed in those zones which are for single family dwellings.
Jan Scofield, who, along with her husband have owned two rentals with Airbnb since 2016, said she, nor other owners, were ever told they were out of compliance.
“We absolutely want to abide by all ordinances and we’re asking for time to sort this all out and come to a workable solution as opposed to us having to balk on our obligation to people who’ve rented our homes (through the fall),” she said.
Scofield presented a PowerPoint presentation as to the value of short-term rentals not just to the owners, but to the city both economically and aesthetically.
Kelly Pratt, a neighbor who lives across the street from Scofield's Collier Street Airbnb rental, said she's enjoyed meeting the guests who've rented, adding, "I stay in Airbnb's when I travel and I wish Florence had more of this housing because it's the way (of travelers) in the more progressive cities."
Business owner Lee Haddock, who owns an Airbnb rental, said she contacted the city's building department about such issues as zoning and got no answers, not even after "talking to about 14 people. I tried."
Haddock said the bottom line is, there's no definition of a short-term rental in the existing ordinance so she doesn't see how owners are in violation of the zoning ordinance.
Scofield said the result of an earlier meeting of several Airbnb owners was a proposal they presented Thursday to city officials suggesting owners acquire a business license and a special permit for operation, both renewable annually.
She said legal notice should be given in the community and an oversight board of property owners would be established to review any issues or complaints that arise. Failure to follow the rules would result in revocation of the permit.
"The city has followed the rules and did what they needed to do and now we're simply asking to work together to compromise in a fair way so we can keep moving forward in a progressive manner," Scofield said.
Not all in the audience were in favor of allowing short-term rentals in residential areas.
Florence resident Blaine Childers said he'd had the opposite experience from what was described during the meeting.
City Council President Dick Jordan said the council has turned the issue over to the planning commission and an early July compliance date will be extended until, "some solution has been worked out."
Mayor Steve Holt said city officials are looking for examples of successful ordinances that protect residential areas, support local business and grow tourism.
"While research is underway to address short-term rental comprehensively, the current ordinances must be applied and enforced fairly," he said. "We're open to working with all parties to achieve the best policies to meet the needs of our city."
