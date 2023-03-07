RUSSELLVILLE — Elaine Vaughn, the child nutrition program director for Russellville City Schools, is among a group of directors from across the region in Washington, D.C., this week voicing her concerns for school meals.
Vaughn and others met Monday with United States Department of Agriculture officials to discuss proposed restrictions and other changes in dietary guidelines for school meals.
"Our costs are already sky high, and the manufacturers can't even keep up with production after guidelines changed the last time," she said. "We're here voicing concerns and fighting for our kids. We have to serve meals that the kids will eat. Drastic changes can mean the taste changes, and the meals we serve, have to be appealing to the students."
Vaughn said supply chain issues are just now getting better, although there have been lingering issues with certain foods not arriving in a timely manner, or at all.
The issue has continued with all area school systems to some degree.
Vaughn said nearly every week her school system is shorted some needed items. That means the school menus are subject to change at the last minute.
"We want our students [and parents] to know what meals are being served," she said. "We regularly put notices out to our families letting them know that we're still experiencing food shortages and that menus are subject to change."
Muscle Shoals CNP Director Blake Stone said she, likewise, has to make last-minute changes on occasion.
"If I know ahead of time, I can at least make the changes online to let people know," she said. "Supply chain issues are definitely better, but we're still having to make substitutions sometimes."
