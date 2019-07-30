Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook today calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall.
Precipitation chances fall to 30 percent tonight, and that's mainly before 7 p.m., according to the forecast.
Today is the biggest threat of storms, with only a 20 percent chance for most of the remainder of the week and weekend, according to the forecast.
