FLORENCE — The annual Shred Day is June 5 at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum parking lot, organizers said.
The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It provides the public the opportunity to have sensitive documents shredded securely at no cost.
The drive-thru setup allows you to drive to the location with items you want shredded, and someone will take them out of your car and shred them on site, said Christie Yeiser, Shoals regional vice president for the BBB.
Only paper documents are accepted, Yeiser said. The limit is three boxes or three bags per vehicle.
"We ask that documents be placed in the trunk area of the vehicle," Yeiser said. "We ask everyone to please remain in their vehicle. This is a no-contact event."
For information, call the Shoals BBB at 256-740-8224.
