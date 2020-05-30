FLORENCE — The Shoals Industrial Development Committee has dedicated $150,000 toward an effort to prevent flooding at Sixth Street near Shoals Research Airpark.
The committee, which is made up of local elected leaders and oversees distribution of the Shoals Economic Development Fund, unanimously approved setting aside those funds for the project.
That is contingent upon the project receiving a grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation to fund the $764,000 pre-engineering costs for it.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said the project would raise the section of Sixth Street near the industrial park by 4 feet. Bradford said the street has flooded twice since 2019 due to record-breaking rainfalls, hampering access into the industrial park.
"Four feet would get it to where it never would be closed," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.