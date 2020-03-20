The Shoals Industrial Development Committee is seeking an attorney general's opinion as to whether a portion of the money set aside for industrial job creation could be diverted to small business owners, possibly through an application process.
A separate entity, for the sake of oversight, would handle the application and vetting process.
The topic was discussed this week at an SIDC meeting and the group's attorney, Jimmy Hughston, was asked to seek the opinion.
Shoals Chamber of Commerce Director Caitlin Holland said the group is looking at every avenue for creating a relief fund.
"As I understand it, this would just be a Band-Aid for those very small businesses," she said. "We're hopeful that we can find a way to offer some funding to help in their efforts to stay afloat. We understand the need for money quickly, but we're having to look into the legality of the use of that fund."
Area mayors say they can't stress too much how critical the time factor is for businesses. Some have already had to close their operations, and others are trying to remain open through online and curbside service only.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said the SIDC is in the early stages of exploring what options are out there. The focus is supplying help to get small businesses through the next three months at least.
"There are more questions than answers now, and we're not sure how the money would funnel, but we're working to save jobs," he said. "This is a totally different animal from what we've ever seen before, and we have to follow the parameters and there's just no time to go through the Legislature."
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said there's nothing in the legislation regarding SIDC money that allows for expenditure of funds for emergency relief.
He said the group hasn't yet met with the Shoals Economic Development Authority board, but that's the next step.
"Desperate isn't even a strong enough word for the seriousness of this situation," Underwood said. "Small cities like us can't survive without some relief, and I remain optimistic that it will come from somewhere."
Bradford agreed that these are desperate times for businesses.
"Even providing essential services is becoming a struggle," he said. "I've been in a lot of critical situations, but this is like nothing I've ever seen."
