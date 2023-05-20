SHEFFIELD — A year after being named interim director, Steve Sides has been hired to lead the Sheffield Housing Authority.
He replaced Shirley Whitten, who was director for 12 years before being terminated in November 2021.
Sides had the interim tag taken off his title on April 1.
He was the former director for the Cullman Housing Authority, a position he held for 19 of his 26 years there.
He said Sheffield has a slightly larger housing authority than Cullman with 412 units.
He said he came on board with Sheffield as interim in January 2022 and expected a six-month to eight-month search.
"The search didn't meet the board's expectations, and so it went on until this February," Sides said. "(Board member) Pam Fleming approached me and said the board liked the work I'd done in the interim and asked if I'd take the position. I realized I was really rejuvenated and happy with everything about this job, so I accepted."
Sides said his decision was heavily influenced by the fact that he had a good board and excellent, knowledgeable employees to work with.
"I realize that at 64, I could be looking at hanging it up, but I love this work and I've enjoyed working for this housing authority and the people here," he said. "There are good things going on and I want to continue to be a part of it."
Among the plans pending is a capital project that begins this summer at Long-Lowe Apartments.
Fleming said Sides' experience will be a valuable asset in carrying out the $1.7 million renovation project.
"Redevelopment is a big part of the job, and we feel like we have the right person to lead those efforts," she said.
"We were awarded Moving to Work status, which only a handful in the U.S. have, and we're looking forward to him implementing all the procedures that will benefit our residents."
Moving to Work is a federal program for public housing authorities to design and test innovative ways to address local housing needs in communities across the country.
During the process, housing authority residents can participate in programs that help them get into the workforce or gain skills that enable them to get promotions.
Sides said the program is one of the best to come along in years.
"A goal of Moving to Work is breaking the cycle of second, third and fourth generation public housing residents, and the program has the teeth to make that happen," he said.
Sheffield's public housing was built in three phases in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s and includes Long-Lowe, Archer, Blake, Oak Hill and Manning apartments.
Sides said all housing authorities are in need of, and are eligible for, general updating. His goal for Sheffield is to put capital improvement allowances through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to good use.
Sheffield will get about $1 million per year for capital improvements.
"My goal is to make our housing areas look like neighborhoods, not public housing," he said. "You can generally spot public housing but with the right updates outside and inside, these areas give a much better impression."
For the Long-Lowe project, 16 units will be remodeled in eight duplexes. The project is expected to take about a year.
"The goal is transform our housing, but also people, giving them the opportunity to move out of public housing and thrive," he said. "It's about investing in people and that's what we're doing."
