FLORENCE — The Sidney's Safe Foundation weekend food program is gearing up for the start of school and is in need of food donations.
In its 13th year, the program offers food bags for Shoals area school children on weekends during the school year.
Foundation Director Sarah Jennifer Thompson said between 200 and 500 children receive food bags each week.
The food supply is low and donations are needed. Some of the most needed food items include pull-top canned pasta, Vienna sausages, beanie weenies, regular sized jars of peanut butter, instant oatmeal and macaroni and cheese.
Longtime volunteer Debra Gray said items such as individually packaged applesauce, pastas, fruit cups and peanut butter crackers "fly off the shelves."
"With an average of 300 children served every week with these bags, it goes without saying that a lot of food is needed," Gray said. "These children's identification is anonymous to us and all we know is they count on this food and appreciate it.
For drop-off locations, check the Sidney's Safe Facebook page or website at sidneyssafe.org.
Thompson and Gray may be contacted via text for drop offs at 256-740-9581 or 256-577-9253, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.