TUSCUMBIA — The accolades just keep coming for Chloe Siegel, the senior guard for Deshler's Tigers.The UNA-bound Siegel was recognized last week by Gov. Kay Ivey for breaking the national record for the most 3-pointers in a high school career. Siegel finished her Deshler career at 588. She also holds the AHSAA record (for males and females) for most 3-pointers in a single game at 18.The 5-foot-7 Siegel was named the 4A player of the year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and was the TimesDaily's large school player of the year.The presentation last week in Ivey's office included State Reps. Kerry Underwood, R-Tuscumbia, and Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville.
