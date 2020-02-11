FLORENCE — Thursday's organizational meeting of the Shoals Sierra Club chapter has been moved from the Florence Indian Mound Museum due to flooding concerns near the museum, organizers said.
The meeting is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the annex of the Kennedy-Douglass Center, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St.
During the meeting, the film "From the Ashes" will air. The documentary focuses on the use of coal as a power source and its repercussions. The organizational meeting also features discussions by environmentalists Casey Jones and Joy Travis.
