Florence Arts and museums director Libby Jordan on the porch of the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts. The center's annex will host Thursday's meeting of the Shoals Sierra Club chapter. [FILE PHOTO]

FLORENCE — Thursday's organizational meeting of the Shoals Sierra Club chapter has been moved from the Florence Indian Mound Museum due to flooding concerns near the museum, organizers said.

The meeting is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the annex of the Kennedy-Douglass Center, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St.

During the meeting, the film "From the Ashes" will air. The documentary focuses on the use of coal as a power source and its repercussions. The organizational meeting also features discussions by environmentalists Casey Jones and Joy Travis.

