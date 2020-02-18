Free garden supplies are available to qualifying households with low incomes for residents in Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin counties.
The signup for the supplies continues through March 20, according to the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama.
For information, call 256-248-1921 from 1-4 p.m. on weekdays.
Income limits for households include $1,561 for a household of one; $2,113 for household of two; $2,666 for a household of three and $3,218 for a household of four. The limit amount increases by $552 for each additional person in a household above four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.