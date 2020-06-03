FLORENCE — The Rev. Billy Ray Simpson said he wants to do all he can to make sure all voices are heard.
Simpson has announced he is running for the City Council District 2 seat in the Aug. 25 municipal elections.
A regular audience member at council meetings, Simpson often speaks on a variety of topics during the public comment period of the meetings.
He said he believes there are people "being marginalized and impoverished," and he would use his platform on the council to help battle against that.
"We're in a season now where there are a lot of disparities," Simpson said. "We want to see things that are bringing people up rather than making people poor. We need to be bringing our city more together than we have been doing."
He is concerned about the plight of homeless people in the Shoals, and the need for their concerns to be heard.
Simpson said the city and Lauderdale County have spent millions on a new Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services building, and he wants more money dedicated toward impoverished people, as well.
"It almost seemed like the animal shelter was more important than having a human shelter, and that's been a concern of mine for years," Simpson said.
He said as a councilman, his concerns would not center only around District 2.
"We want to see all of our districts have an equal value, where we can bring certain businesses to different areas, areas where we really need them," Simpson said.
He has been a minister for approximately 35 years, starting out in Texas before moving to Florence, where he has run for mayor three times.
Simpson said he has done a great deal of ministering to inmates. He also is out in the community getting feedback on how people feel, and that has helped him become an ambassador with the Florence Police Department.
"They saw me doing what I'm doing in the neighborhood, bringing peace into the neighborhood and trying to get people out of jail who I believe are trying to turn their life around," he said. "Just whenever I see work that needs to be done, that's where I go."
