RUSSELLVILLE — Authorities have learned more information about the skull hikers discovered last month in Franklin County.
Forensic evidence indicates the skull could be that of a white male between ages 18 and 49, Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said.
"Also, the evidence indicates the individual has been deceased between two and seven years," Oliver said.
During a news conference Tuesday, the sheriff sent out a call to the public seeking information that could lead authorities to an identification.
"We want to get the word out there," Oliver said.
The sheriff's office number is 256-332-8811.
Oliver said if someone thinks the skull could be that of a missing relative, they may contact the law enforcement agency that took the missing person report on the relative, and direct that agency to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Hikers found the skull June 9 in an area of Bear Creek across from Horseshoe Bend Campground, authorities said.
The hikers discovered the skull on a rock ledge, he said.
"The ledge went back and there were some rocks that hang over," the sheriff said.
It is possible that high waters from flooding earlier this year helped raise it onto the ledge.
"You could see evidence where the water got up there," Oliver said.
He said it has not been determined whether there was any trauma involved.
The skull's front teeth were gone, but the back molars remained, Oliver said.
The sheriff said his office has received some 15 to 20 calls and some emails regarding the skull.
He said his office does not have any missing person cases that match the criteria. Officials in his office are talking with surrounding agencies, including Mississippi authorities, and thus far have found two or three cases that could be a match.
The skull was sent to a forensics expert who is a professor at the University of Tennessee and Kennesaw State in Georgia, Oliver said.
