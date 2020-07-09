FLORENCE — Dave Smith said his emphasis would be on enhancing District 1 if he becomes the next City Council representative of the district.
Smith has announced his intentions to run for the position on the city's only majority minority district in the Aug. 25 municipal elections.
"My first priority is the citizens of District 1," he said, adding that includes revitalizing the area, safety, and fighting for jobs with living wages.
He also wants to have WiFi enhanced in all areas of the district, which would help schoolchildren with their homework.
"Some of the students in low-income areas may not have all they need to get their homework done," Smith said. "A lot of homework is done online. They have to go to the library or downtown, somewhere with WiFi, just to do their homework. Some people have to go to others' homes just to do homework, or just find an area and sit outside at a store.
"If we can extend WiFi into District 1 it would make a major difference."
He also wants to rename West College Street as W.C. Handy Street in recognition of "The Father of the Blues," who was born in west Florence and is the namesake of the city's largest annual event, the W.C. Handy Music Festival.
"W.C. Handy supposedly went down to Cypress Creek when he was playing his music," Smith said. "If he went to the river to play his music and listen, he probably was going down to the end of Mobile where Cypress Creek is. He was our most famous son and we don't have a street that recognizes him."
Smith said he had accumulated 3,000 signatures on a petition to name the street after Handy several years ago, but it did not go further.
He said he also wants access to Alabama 20 from the west end of College and Mobile streets where the streets connect at a dead end.
"I want to open that up," he said. "That's why I've always said, instead of going around Florence when people come from Tennessee and Mississippi, they would come through Florence a lot of times. There would be more traffic and businesses would revitalize."
