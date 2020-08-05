FLORENCE — Bill Smoak often speaks of the importance of public input in city hall matters, and he plans to emphasize that if he is elected to the City Council.
Smoak is running for the District 5 council seat.
He has lived in Florence for 22 years and has a background that includes three years in the Army National Guard, four years in the U.S. Air Force, and 27 years with the Internal Revenue Service.
Smoak's career with the IRS included positions as a revenue agent, a group manager and a national office analyst.
He has attended and spoken at many council meetings, and has had several letters to the editor in the TimesDaily and Courier Journal.
Smoak said if he is a council member, he will be in his council office from 1 to 3:30 p.m. before the 4 p.m. work session on meeting days to meet with residents of District 5.
He also will be in his office from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursdays, as well as being available for appointments.
Smoak believes changes are needed within the City Council. He does not support the re-election of any current council member. He said he does support reappointing current City Clerk Bob Leyde to the position.
He said he recalls his father enjoyed listening to the legendary Al Jolson sing, and he used a classic Jolson line to describe what to expect of his tenure on the council.
"At a night club when those there thought Jolson was finished singing, he would say, 'You ain't heard nothing yet,'" Smoak said. "Well, may I say to the readers of the TimesDaily, 'You ain't read nothing yet.'"
One thing Smoak wants is a policy that once the council's agenda is posted, the council cannot add resolutions at the meeting.
"One reason for this change is to ensure citizens' input on every vote," he said.
Smoak used an example of a proposal to add a resolution increasing the tourism tax by 5%, and transfer funds from the Public Park Authority to develop Veterans Park.
The council opposed that by a 4-2 vote.
"If the vote had gone a different way, citizens' input would have been missing," he said.
Smoak also is opposed to the manner in which the council approved a 1% sales tax increase in 2019, saying it lacked enough public input. The increase went to various projects and a pay rate increase for police and fire department employees.
Smoak said his stance on the tax does not mean he opposed the pay increases for police and fire department employees. In fact, he wrote a letter to the editor to the Courier Journal several months before stating they need pay raises, he said.
He also wants a change to the council meetings that would have the consent agenda approved by the council after letting the public speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.