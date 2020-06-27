SHEFFIELD — Anyone interested in participating in an upcoming play has the chance to audition Sunday.
Open auditions are from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday for "Smoke on the Mountain," officials said.
The auditions are at the Ritz Theatre, 111 W. Third St., which will be the location of the play, which is directed by Laura Connolly and Andrew Maples.
The show dates are Aug. 20-23.
Performances start at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 20-22 and matinee performances are at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 and Aug. 23.
