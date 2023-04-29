alert centerpiece spotlight Smoke on the Water is today at McFarland By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Apr 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pounds and pounds of barbecue will be cooked and entered into the competition at the Smoke on the Water event today at McFarland Park in Florence. [FILE/TIMESDAILY] Patrick Hood Photographer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FLORENCE — Great eating, fun and a worthy cause come together today at the annual Smoke on the Water Backyard Barbeque contest.The event is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McFarland Park.The cost is $5 per person with a family maximum of $20. In addition, anyone wanting to be part of the People's Choice judging contest can do so for $5.The festival also features live entertainment, food trucks, inflatable games for the children and a classic car show.All proceeds benefit the Shoals Scholar Dollars. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags The Economy Sports Food Motor Vehicles Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpring carnival coming to North Alabama Fairgrounds2023 AHSAA baseball playoffs, second roundCynthia Robyn RickardTeresa Kay Estes BerginRandy Michael BlalockPolice officer pleads not guilty to reckless murderTraffic stop leads to drug charges in Muscle ShoalsA love for judging led to hosting the Shoals annual Smoke on the Water contestCynthia 'Cindy' Robyn RickardMargaret Elizabeth Laughlin Images Videos CommentedFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Motorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Will Alabama see another white female elected governor before we see a Black person elected governor? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
