The Shoals enjoyed snowy scenes much of the day Tuesday, with the bonus of roads remaining relatively clear.
Tuesday's wintry precipitation has come and gone but some school systems are opening late today as a precaution against remaining icy patches.
Those include Muscle Shoals, Florence, Sheffield, Russellville, Colbert County and Lauderdale County schools, as well as Legacy Christian Academy in Killen. Mars Hill Bible School is also opening at 10 a.m.
The weather system did pretty much as forecasters anticipated, switching from rain to a mix of snow as early as Tuesday morning, then snow during the day before tapering off at night, leaving little or no accumulation.
Katie Magee, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said the overnight low was expected to reach 26 degrees, opening up the possibility for any wintry accumulation to freeze.
However, if that occurs anywhere, it likely would amount to patches at elevated structures such as bridges and overpasses, Magee said.
Today's high will be around 47 degrees, according to the forecast, with the temperature surpassing the 32-degree mark in the morning.
"We expect it to get above freezing about 9 a.m. and that should melt anything that is left," Magee said. "Still, we encourage people to drive with caution, providing extra time for commutes. It's better to get there late than have a wreck."
Skies will be sunny today and Thursday, although rain chances come into the forecast late in the week.
"Another round of rain coming in but our temperatures will be at least 10 degrees above freezing so there is no chance of any wintry precipitation with it," Magee said.
As of early Tuesday evening, no major winter weather problems were reported in Lauderdale and Colbert counties, according to emergency management agencies in those counties.
"We picked up a couple of wrecks but they're nothing different than you would have from a rainy day," Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan said. "If we're going to get a snow event, I'll take one like this. I'm quite sure we'll have more of them this winter, though."
Colbert EMA Director Michael Smith said they had one report of Spring Creek Bridge at U.S. 72 being a little slick earlier in the day, but that was the only issue.
