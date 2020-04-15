Who knew social distancing could be fun?
It can be on April 30, when participants throughout the Shoals take to the streets individually to run, bike, skate or walk in the name of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention month.
As a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters Shoals, Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama, Sheffield City Schools' Aim High Mentoring and United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Alabama, Shoals residents are asked to promote their own physical and mental health with exercise while financially helping area agencies that help children.
Gina Mashburn, of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals, said the Social Distance Run will happen at the participant/donor's choosing on April 30.
Donors can give $25 to one or more of the four agencies online through Saturday at bbbsshoals.org under the events tab or call Mashburn at 256-810-4358.
With each donation, a commemorative T-shirt will be mailed to the giver.
Donors are asked to post a selfie of themselves on social media, in their T-shirt with the hashtag #socialdistancerun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.