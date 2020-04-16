Several grantees of the Alabama State Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention (Children's Trust Fund) have planned an April 30 event in recognition of National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
The Social Distance Run aims to encourage good physical and mental health during this time of pandemic. Participants are urged to get outside and run, walk, skate or bike at any point during their day.
"We're accustomed to having several events that bring awareness to the topic at this time of year, but this year is so different," said Gina Mashburn, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals and an organizer of the event.
"We know how hard it is for families being cooped up, and patience can run thin, but through this event we're encouraging people to get outside, get some exercise and hopefully release some of the frustrations that this (pandemic) has brought about."
Donations can be made to any or all of the four organizations involved — Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals, Inc., Sheffield City Schools-Aim High Mentoring, or the United Cerebral Palsy Center of Northwest Alabama.
Organizers are asking for donations of $25 to one or more of the agencies. A commemorative T-shirt will be mailed to donors. All donations are tax deductible.
Orders may be placed online through Saturday at bbbsshoals.org by clicking the events link, or by calling Mashburn at 256-810-4358.
During the April 30 event, participants are asked to post a selfie or photograph while wearing the shirt and post it to the social media sites with the hashtag #socialdistancerun
Mashburn said the suspension of her agency's major fundraiser, Bowl For Kids' Sake, creates a potential hardship unless other fundraisers can be done.
"We view this as a child abuse prevention measure for sure, by encouraging parents and any adults in the household to take the time to get outside and move," Mashburn said.
