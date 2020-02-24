FLORENCE — Police arrested a Florence Freshman Center student after a social media post concerning the freshman center, authorities said.
The 16-year-old's name was not released since the student is a juvenile, but police said the youth was arrested Saturday night on a charge of making a terrorist threat.
Authorities did not reveal what was stated in the post.
Florence police Sgt. Robbie Howard said Florence City Schools administrators were notified of the threat Saturday and contacted police, who investigated, made the arrest and took the youth to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.
School officials said they contacted police as part of the school system's safety protocol.
