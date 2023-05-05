TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said he's grateful county commissioners acted quick enough to allow him to acquire software that will ensure voters are placed in the correct district during the 2024 election cycle.
In the 2022 House District 2 race, Republican candidate Kimberly Butler claimed voters being assigned to the incorrect district cost her a chance to win the race.
The state Republican party rejected her challenge for a new race, and Ben Harrison won a runoff and ultimately became the District 2 representative.
Rosser told commissioners Tuesday that new Geographic Information Systems mapping software he obtained from the Secretary of State's office will help prevent that happing in upcoming elections.
"It's becoming the state-of-the-art software to help make the voting lists," Rosser told the commission.
Rosser told the commission since Colbert County was one of the first 20 counties to sign up for the software, it would save $20,000 by being able to use it at no charge for two years, which would include the 2024 presidential election.
Rosser said beginning in 2026, the county would pay $10,000 annually to use the software.
He explained placing voters in the proper district had for years been done by the registrar using maps.
Sometimes, when people live near a district line, they may have been mistakenly placed in the incorrect precinct.
Rosser said when he came into office, he created a "map book" so candidates would know where they needed to campaign.
"It works much better when you put those maps into a computer that pulls information from utilities, police and fire departments," he said. "You pull all those resources together to ascertain where this person lives and where they vote.
Rosser said there are instances where precinct lines go down the middle of a street.
In most cases, he said, the registrars are not mappers.
"He is responsible for making sure that the right person votes in the right place," Rosser said.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said commission Chairman Tommy Barnes signed the paperwork for the software and sent it to the secretary of state's office.
The commission approved the paperwork retroactively, Creekmore said.
If the county had waited, it would have only received the software for one year at no charge.
"We wanted it for two years," Creekmore said.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.