FLORENCE — Short-term rental owners who were given a holiday reprieve from an order to cease operations are continuing to operate until they get further instructions.
The 27 properties that received the orders in May are located in areas zoned R1 and R2 (single family dwellings). The only exception to those zonings are a bed and breakfast operating in the historical district.
Recognizing that the owners of those properties had booked business for the immediate future, City Council members agreed to allow the Airbnb properties to remain open through the Fourth of July holiday week.
However, some city leaders said Monday it could be months before any solutions are proposed as the Building and the Planning and Community Development departments must collect information from like-size cities on ordinances governing their short-term rentals.
Airbnb owner Jan Scofield is leading the charge to convince city officials to allow property owners to continue to operate in the R1 and R2 zones.
In a meeting last month at the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Center, Scofield suggested the city consider a special permitting process for owners of short-term rental properties, plus a requirement that those owners must purchase a business license. Both would be renewable annually.
Mayor Steve Holt said the City Council hasn't made an official ruling on the issue.
City Council members meet at 4 p.m. today for a work session, followed by a regular business session at 5 p.m.
"The problem is that R1 and R2 (ordinances) don't really address the short-term rentals," Holt said. "It's got to be addressed, and all I can say is our Planning and Building departments are working hard to address this and make some determinations."
Holt said it's reasonable to extend the date of short-term rental closures until the issue is resolved.
He said another twist to the already complex issue is that it appears a subdivision homeowners association guidelines or protective covenants may supersede zoning requirements, and therefore could refuse to allow short-term rentals.
Scofield said that has already happened to one Airbnb owner in her group.
"She was voted down and she honored that decision and is now seeking another location and will be moving to where she can legally do it," Scofield said, adding the individual's actions are proof that short-term rental owners strive to abide by the law.
Scofield said she's planning an owners meeting for later in the week. She has reached out to City Council members to get an update of the special permitting process.
"I still feel very positive," Scofield said. "I believe city officials want to do the right thing for all parties involved. We just don't want to cancel all these people who've had reservations for months."
Forest Hills resident John Hicks said he isn't opposed to short-term rentals located in the proper zones but he's "very opposed to the city making R1 and R2 allowable for these businesses."
He said he believes there are thousands of property owners in the city who don't know it is happening.
"A residential neighborhood isn't a place for a business," he said.
"The zoning ordinance is very clear," Hicks said. "The city wants the lodging revenues and taxes and they're willing to forsake the people of this city, the people who put them in office, to get it. The City Council and mayor have a fiduciary responsibility to uphold the property rights of the residents and to not do so is to be negligent in their duty."
Hicks said he is advising residents to call city officials and voice their concerns because "that's all we can do at this point."
